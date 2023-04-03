The 374th Airlift Wing from Yokota Air Base, Japan, provided airlift support for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Capability (JPMRC) exercise from March 21 to April 2, and successfully conducted multiple joint exercises with the U.S. Army and Royal Canadian Air Force out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2023 22:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|879012
|VIRIN:
|230402-F-ZV099-271
|Filename:
|DOD_109563433
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 374th Airlift Wing supports JPMRC, by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaska
HIMARS
Yokota Air Base
Partnership
36th AS
JPMRC
LEAVE A COMMENT