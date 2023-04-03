Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374th Airlift Wing supports JPMRC

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 374th Airlift Wing from Yokota Air Base, Japan, provided airlift support for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Capability (JPMRC) exercise from March 21 to April 2, and successfully conducted multiple joint exercises with the U.S. Army and Royal Canadian Air Force out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

    Date Taken: 04.02.2023
    Date Posted: 04.09.2023 22:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 879012
    VIRIN: 230402-F-ZV099-271
    Filename: DOD_109563433
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

