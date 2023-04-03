Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Surge and Solve: XVIII Airborne Corps, 75th Innovation Command rock it at BRAVO Hackathon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Carkeet IV 

    75th Innovation Command

    Soldiers from the XVIII Airborne Corps and the 75th Innovation Command converged in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, March 20-24 to put their research and development skills to the test during the BRAVO Hackathon, the Department of Defense's premier innovation event where teams work round-the-clock to develop prototypes that solve the military's toughest challenges.

    For five days, these experts in engineering, data science, machine learning, and project management identified, tested and validated requirements for a "Factory Floor" model that synchronizes information to better construct intuitive Battle Assessment Products that empower commanders to make data-driven decisions that dominate the virtual and physical battlespace.

    Enduring partnerships such as the one forged between XVIII Airborne Corps and the 75th Innovation Command demonstrate the Army's active and Reserve components' commitment to create streamlined systems that will accomplish any mission, overcome any challenge, and defeat any adversary.

    Video by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command

    Interviews:

    0:05: Stuart Wagner, Chief Digital Transformation Officer, Office of the Chief Information Officer, U.S. Air Force

    0:15: Sgt. Adam Chou, Innovation Analyst, 75th Innovation Command, U.S. Army Reserve

    0:27: Maj. Godfrey Chan, Innovation Officer & Group 2 AI & Big Data Team Lead, 75th Innovation Command, U.S. Army Reserve

    0:35: Maj. Logan Shelby, Innovation Engagement Officer, 75th Innovation Command, U.S. Army Reserve

    0:57: Capt. Ryan Herrmann, Operations Research Systems Analyst, XVIII Airborne Corps, U.S. Army

    1:41: Lt. Col. Mohammed Rashed, Innovation Officer & AI & Big Data Portfolio Lead, 75th Innovation Command, U.S. Army Reserve

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.08.2023 19:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 878990
    VIRIN: 220324-A-DB402-001
    Filename: DOD_109562460
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Cyber security

    Intelligence Analyst

    Intelligence

    Cyber Defense Operations

    Communication-Computer Systems

    Command Control Communications Computers and Intelligence

    TAGS

    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Artificial Intelligence
    Machine Learning
    75th Innovation Command
    BRAVO Hackathon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT