Surge and Solve: XVIII Airborne Corps, 75th Innovation Command rock it at BRAVO Hackathon

Soldiers from the XVIII Airborne Corps and the 75th Innovation Command converged in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, March 20-24 to put their research and development skills to the test during the BRAVO Hackathon, the Department of Defense's premier innovation event where teams work round-the-clock to develop prototypes that solve the military's toughest challenges.



For five days, these experts in engineering, data science, machine learning, and project management identified, tested and validated requirements for a "Factory Floor" model that synchronizes information to better construct intuitive Battle Assessment Products that empower commanders to make data-driven decisions that dominate the virtual and physical battlespace.



Enduring partnerships such as the one forged between XVIII Airborne Corps and the 75th Innovation Command demonstrate the Army's active and Reserve components' commitment to create streamlined systems that will accomplish any mission, overcome any challenge, and defeat any adversary.



Video by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command



Interviews:



0:05: Stuart Wagner, Chief Digital Transformation Officer, Office of the Chief Information Officer, U.S. Air Force



0:15: Sgt. Adam Chou, Innovation Analyst, 75th Innovation Command, U.S. Army Reserve



0:27: Maj. Godfrey Chan, Innovation Officer & Group 2 AI & Big Data Team Lead, 75th Innovation Command, U.S. Army Reserve



0:35: Maj. Logan Shelby, Innovation Engagement Officer, 75th Innovation Command, U.S. Army Reserve



0:57: Capt. Ryan Herrmann, Operations Research Systems Analyst, XVIII Airborne Corps, U.S. Army



1:41: Lt. Col. Mohammed Rashed, Innovation Officer & AI & Big Data Portfolio Lead, 75th Innovation Command, U.S. Army Reserve