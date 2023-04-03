Surge and Solve: XVIII Airborne Corps, 75th Innovation Command rock it at BRAVO Hackathon

Soldiers from the XVIII Airborne Corps and the 75th Innovation Command converged in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, March 20-24 to put their research and development skills to the test during the BRAVO Hackathon, the Department of Defense's premier innovation event where teams work round-the-clock to develop prototypes that solve the military's toughest challenges.
For five days, these experts in engineering, data science, machine learning, and project management identified, tested and validated requirements for a "Factory Floor" model that synchronizes information to better construct intuitive Battle Assessment Products that empower commanders to make data-driven decisions that dominate the virtual and physical battlespace.
Enduring partnerships such as the one forged between XVIII Airborne Corps and the 75th Innovation Command demonstrate the Army's active and Reserve components' commitment to create streamlined systems that will accomplish any mission, overcome any challenge, and defeat any adversary.
Video by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command
Interviews:
0:05: Stuart Wagner, Chief Digital Transformation Officer, Office of the Chief Information Officer, U.S. Air Force
0:15: Sgt. Adam Chou, Innovation Analyst, 75th Innovation Command, U.S. Army Reserve
0:27: Maj. Godfrey Chan, Innovation Officer & Group 2 AI & Big Data Team Lead, 75th Innovation Command, U.S. Army Reserve
0:35: Maj. Logan Shelby, Innovation Engagement Officer, 75th Innovation Command, U.S. Army Reserve
0:57: Capt. Ryan Herrmann, Operations Research Systems Analyst, XVIII Airborne Corps, U.S. Army
1:41: Lt. Col. Mohammed Rashed, Innovation Officer & AI & Big Data Portfolio Lead, 75th Innovation Command, U.S. Army Reserve
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2023 19:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|878990
|VIRIN:
|220324-A-DB402-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109562460
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Cyber security
Intelligence Analyst
Intelligence
Cyber Defense Operations
Communication-Computer Systems
Command Control Communications Computers and Intelligence
