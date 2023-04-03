Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Brian Henen speaks on desert tortoise population management and conservation

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Justin Marty 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    Dr. Brian Henen, a Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Environmental Affairs Division ecologist speaks on desert tortoise population management and conservation at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), Twentynine Palms, California, April 5, 2023. The TRACRS site and the Head Start Program, run by the MCAGCC Environmental Affairs directorate is a part of the Marine Corps’ commitment to environmental stewardship. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)

