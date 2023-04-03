Dr. Brian Henen, a Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Environmental Affairs Division ecologist speaks on desert tortoise population management and conservation at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), Twentynine Palms, California, April 5, 2023. The TRACRS site and the Head Start Program, run by the MCAGCC Environmental Affairs directorate is a part of the Marine Corps’ commitment to environmental stewardship. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Justin J. Marty)
|04.06.2023
|04.07.2023 19:03
|Interviews
|878984
|230406-M-GV442-700
|DOD_109562145
|00:04:40
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|1
|1
This work, Dr. Brian Henen speaks on desert tortoise population management and conservation, by LCpl Justin Marty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
