Bomber Task Force Mission in Africa

U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker with 351st Air Refueling Squadron, 100th Air Refueling Wing, offloads 53 thousand gallons of fuel to a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress during a Bomber Task Force mission in the United States Africa Command Area of Operations on March 14, 2023. Bomber Task Force missions are U.S. Strategic Command’s means of conducting Dynamic Force Employment in support of the National Defense Strategy and demonstrate the ability to maintain a high state of readiness proficiency, and validate our always-ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Master Sgt. Robert Brown)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 15:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878955
|VIRIN:
|031423-M-WQ703-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109561565
|Length:
|00:08:39
|Location:
|GH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
