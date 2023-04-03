Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force Mission in Africa

    GHANA

    03.14.2023

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker with 351st Air Refueling Squadron, 100th Air Refueling Wing, offloads 53 thousand gallons of fuel to a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress during a Bomber Task Force mission in the United States Africa Command Area of Operations on March 14, 2023. Bomber Task Force missions are U.S. Strategic Command’s means of conducting Dynamic Force Employment in support of the National Defense Strategy and demonstrate the ability to maintain a high state of readiness proficiency, and validate our always-ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Master Sgt. Robert Brown)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:08:39
    Location: GH

    USAFE
    AFRICOM
    AFGSC
    US Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM)

