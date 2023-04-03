Eight Montana National Guard soldiers participated in the weeklong State Best Warrior Competition at Fort Harrison, Montana, April 3 to 7, 2023. The competition consisted of 24 events testing physical readiness, weapon prowess, and soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Montana National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 16:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878944
|VIRIN:
|230406-Z-IW614-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109561442
|Length:
|00:05:22
|Location:
|FORT HARRISON, MT, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, State Best Warrior Competition B-Roll Package, by SFC Christopher Hoffert, SPC Emily Simonson, SGT Billy Topaz and MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT