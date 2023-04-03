Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State Best Warrior Competition B-Roll Package

    FORT HARRISON, MT, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffert, Spc. Emily Simonson, Sgt. Billy Topaz and Master Sgt. Michael Touchette

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Eight Montana National Guard soldiers participated in the weeklong State Best Warrior Competition at Fort Harrison, Montana, April 3 to 7, 2023. The competition consisted of 24 events testing physical readiness, weapon prowess, and soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Montana National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 16:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878944
    VIRIN: 230406-Z-IW614-001
    Filename: DOD_109561442
    Length: 00:05:22
    Location: FORT HARRISON, MT, US

    This work, State Best Warrior Competition B-Roll Package, by SFC Christopher Hoffert, SPC Emily Simonson, SGT Billy Topaz and MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Montana
    MTNG
    Best Warrior
    BWC

