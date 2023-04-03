Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th Air Force no-notice exercise - reel

    MINOT AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 54th Helicopter Squadron (HS) and 91st Missile Security Operations Squadron (MSOS) respond to a 20th Air Force no-notice integration exercise at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 4, 2023. The no-notice exercise tested the 54th HS's and 91st MSOS's readiness and response time capabilities to a contingency situation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 14:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878920
    VIRIN: 230402-F-HE787-866
    Filename: DOD_109561164
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US

    TAGS

    54th Helicopter Squadron
    Minot AFB
    TRF
    20th Air Force
    91st Missile Security Operations Squadron

