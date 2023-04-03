U.S. Airmen with the 54th Helicopter Squadron (HS) and 91st Missile Security Operations Squadron (MSOS) respond to a 20th Air Force no-notice integration exercise at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 4, 2023. The no-notice exercise tested the 54th HS's and 91st MSOS's readiness and response time capabilities to a contingency situation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 14:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878920
|VIRIN:
|230402-F-HE787-866
|Filename:
|DOD_109561164
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|MINOT AFB, ND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 20th Air Force no-notice exercise - reel, by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT