Montana State BWC 2023

Eight Montana National Guard soldiers participated in the weeklong State Best Warrior Competition at Fort Harrison, Montana, April 3 to 7, 2023. The competition consisted of 24 events testing physical readiness, weapon prowess, and soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Emily Simonson)
