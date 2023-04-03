Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Montana State BWC 2023

    FORT HARRISON, MT, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Video by Spc. Emily Simonson 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Eight Montana National Guard soldiers participated in the weeklong State Best Warrior Competition at Fort Harrison, Montana, April 3 to 7, 2023. The competition consisted of 24 events testing physical readiness, weapon prowess, and soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Emily Simonson)


    Non copyright music by Paulo Kalazzi

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 12:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878918
    VIRIN: 230406-Z-UZ129-001
    Filename: DOD_109561063
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FORT HARRISON, MT, US

    MTNG
    Best Warrior
    Best Soldier
    BWC
    Best NCO

