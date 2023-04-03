Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former CMSAF mentors AFGSC Airmen

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Micky Pena 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE La. -- The 16th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force (retired), James A. Roy, provides advise to Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen during his visit to Barksdale Air Force Base March 30.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 09:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 878901
    VIRIN: 230330-F-WQ962-001
    Filename: DOD_109560732
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    Former CMSAF mentors AFGSC Airmen

    CMSAF
    Roy
    CMSgt

