BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE La. -- The 16th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force (retired), James A. Roy, provides advise to Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen during his visit to Barksdale Air Force Base March 30.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 09:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|878901
|VIRIN:
|230330-F-WQ962-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109560732
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Former CMSAF mentors AFGSC Airmen, by MSgt Micky Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Former CMSAF mentors AFGSC Airmen
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT