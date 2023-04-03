JAS Culture Festival

The Japanese American Society and Iwakuni City hosted the annual Iwakuni Cultural Festival at the Iwakuni City Cultural Hall on March 12, 2023. Participants viewed various traditional Japanese performances and took part in activities including mochi pounding, Iwakuni sushi making, and tea ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Evan Jones)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 23:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878877
|VIRIN:
|230312-M-AV179-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109560345
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
