JAS Culture Festival

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.12.2023

    Video by Cpl. Evan Jones 

    AFN Iwakuni

    The Japanese American Society and Iwakuni City hosted the annual Iwakuni Cultural Festival at the Iwakuni City Cultural Hall on March 12, 2023. Participants viewed various traditional Japanese performances and took part in activities including mochi pounding, Iwakuni sushi making, and tea ceremonies. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Evan Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 23:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878877
    VIRIN: 230312-M-AV179-1001
    Filename: DOD_109560345
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

