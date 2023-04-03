Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127th FSS Dining Facility Operations

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    BROLL stringer of March drill lunch preparations at the 127th Wing Dining Facility, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, March 5, 2023. Throughout the day, the Services Flight was inspected by the Kenneth W. Disney Award inspection team, and were evaluated for their kitchen operations.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 12:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878807
    VIRIN: 230305-F-JK012-385
    Filename: DOD_109559043
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 

    Air National Guard
    Dining Facility
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    Disney Award

