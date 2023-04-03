Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Information Technology Specialist explains why he chose the U.S. Army

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Video by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Sgt. Jacob Finch, an information technology specialist with the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, explains why he joined the U.S. Army. Finch, a native of Columbia, S.C., has served in the Army for nearly five years and was promoted to sergeant March 31.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 11:33
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 878802
    VIRIN: 230331-A-FJ565-239
    Filename: DOD_109558900
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Information Technology Specialist explains why he chose the U.S. Army, by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Chemical

    Biological

    Radiological

    TAGS

    #FreedomsGuardian
    #LibertyWeDefend
    #BAYCB
    #USArmySignalCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT