Sgt. Jacob Finch, an information technology specialist with the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, explains why he joined the U.S. Army. Finch, a native of Columbia, S.C., has served in the Army for nearly five years and was promoted to sergeant March 31.
|03.31.2023
|04.06.2023 11:33
|Series
|878802
|230331-A-FJ565-239
|DOD_109558900
|00:00:53
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|0
|0
This work, Information Technology Specialist explains why he chose the U.S. Army, by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chemical
Biological
Radiological
