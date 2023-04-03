Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMC Annual Excellence Awards Part 2

    OH, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Video by Christopher Decker, Ryan Law and Austin Smith

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Air Force Materiel Command celebrated the best and brightest of the command for 2022, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 5, 2023. The awards banquet recognized both uniformed and civilian winners from a command employing nearly 89,000 military and civilian Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by 88 ABW Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 11:33
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 878801
    VIRIN: 230405-F-ZJ423-1003
    Filename: DOD_109558899
    Length: 00:39:25
    Location: OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMC Annual Excellence Awards Part 2, by Christopher Decker, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Awards
    Air Force
    AFMC
    AEA
    2022

