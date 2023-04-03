Missouri River Water Management Spring Public Meeting 2023

Spring public meetings to discuss Missouri River Water Management operations and plans were held April 3-6, 2023.
Spring public meetings provide a status of mountain snowpack, a runoff forecast for the year, and how operations during the runoff year will meet the authorized purposes for the Missouri River Mainstem System.
This meeting was held April 3 in Bismarck, North Dakota
Meetings in Fort Pierre and Lower Brule, South Dakota were canceled due to a forecast blizzard.
Updates include a discussion from the National Weather Service regarding flood potential from the lingering late season snow in Montana and North Dakota and the System's ability to capture that runoff and how releases will be made to serve the authorized purposes.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 17:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|878714
|VIRIN:
|230403-A-RO090-598
|Filename:
|DOD_109557441
|Length:
|00:36:20
|Location:
|BISMARCK, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
