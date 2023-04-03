Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Water Management Spring Public Meeting 2023

    BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Video by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Spring public meetings to discuss Missouri River Water Management operations and plans were held April 3-6, 2023.
    Spring public meetings provide a status of mountain snowpack, a runoff forecast for the year, and how operations during the runoff year will meet the authorized purposes for the Missouri River Mainstem System.
    This meeting was held April 3 in Bismarck, North Dakota
    Meetings in Fort Pierre and Lower Brule, South Dakota were canceled due to a forecast blizzard.
    Updates include a discussion from the National Weather Service regarding flood potential from the lingering late season snow in Montana and North Dakota and the System's ability to capture that runoff and how releases will be made to serve the authorized purposes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 17:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 878714
    VIRIN: 230403-A-RO090-598
    Filename: DOD_109557441
    Length: 00:36:20
    Location: BISMARCK, ND, US 

    TAGS

    Drought
    Missouri River
    Purposes
    Runoff
    Plains Snow

