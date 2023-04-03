Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th Anniversary of Operation Homecoming events

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Traci Keller and Nicholas Pilch

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from Team Travis recreated the flight from Hanoi, Vietnam to Travis Air Force Base, California March 29, 2023.

    U.S. Airmen from Team Travis came together to participate in a Warrior Fun Run Obstacle Event at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 30, 2023.

    Former American Prisoners of War, U.S. Airmen, Veterans and community leaders came together to rename the passenger terminal and dedicate a flight line marker during a ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 31, 2023.

    The Travis Aviation Museum hosted former American POWs, U.S. Airmen, Veterans and community leaders for an open house at Travis Air Force, California, March 31, 2023.

    The events were a part of the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming commemoration to honor and celebrate American POWs returning from Vietnam in 1973.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 18:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878572
    VIRIN: 230404-F-UO290-1001
    Filename: DOD_109555526
    Length: 00:31:48
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th Anniversary of Operation Homecoming events, by MSgt Traci Keller and Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    POW
    MIA
    Freedom
    Operation Homecoming
    TrUSt Travis

