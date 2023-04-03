50th Anniversary of Operation Homecoming events

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from Team Travis recreated the flight from Hanoi, Vietnam to Travis Air Force Base, California March 29, 2023.



U.S. Airmen from Team Travis came together to participate in a Warrior Fun Run Obstacle Event at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 30, 2023.



Former American Prisoners of War, U.S. Airmen, Veterans and community leaders came together to rename the passenger terminal and dedicate a flight line marker during a ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 31, 2023.



The Travis Aviation Museum hosted former American POWs, U.S. Airmen, Veterans and community leaders for an open house at Travis Air Force, California, March 31, 2023.



The events were a part of the 50th anniversary of Operation Homecoming commemoration to honor and celebrate American POWs returning from Vietnam in 1973.