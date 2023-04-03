The Los Angeles District completed the installation of a 19-ton floodgate March 10 on the Alcoa Dike alongside the Temescal Wash in Corona, California.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 15:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878402
|VIRIN:
|230401-A-CM245-0127
|Filename:
|DOD_109552604
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|CORONA, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New Alcoa Dike floodgate installation, by Orville Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
