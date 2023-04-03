Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Alcoa Dike floodgate installation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Video by Orville Collins 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    The Los Angeles District completed the installation of a 19-ton floodgate March 10 on the Alcoa Dike alongside the Temescal Wash in Corona, California.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 15:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878402
    VIRIN: 230401-A-CM245-0127
    Filename: DOD_109552604
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: CORONA, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Alcoa Dike floodgate installation, by Orville Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    floodgate
    Los Angeles District
    flood risk management
    South West Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT