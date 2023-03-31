Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day In The Life - A1C Haynes, Firefighter

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Follow Airman Haynes as he takes you through his day as an HVAC technician in Episode 4 of our Day in the Life series.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 10:32
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 878344
    VIRIN: 230227-F-FE180-1001
    Filename: DOD_109551482
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Day In The Life - A1C Haynes, Firefighter, by A1C Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Firefighter
    Barksdale
    A Day In The Life
    Series

