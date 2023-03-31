Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RF-N 23-2 maintenance B-roll

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 kicks off for the 20th Fighter Wing (FW) at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 13, 2023. The 20th FW Wild Weasels actively seek out advanced, realistic and innovative training opportunities to hone individual skills and integrate all-domain capabilities to deter and defeat against adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 14:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878260
    VIRIN: 230402-F-ZB805-388
    Filename: DOD_109549819
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RF-N 23-2 maintenance B-roll, by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shaw AFB
    NellisAFB
    RFNAFB
    red flag 23-2

