RF-N 23-2 maintenance B-roll

Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 kicks off for the 20th Fighter Wing (FW) at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 13, 2023. The 20th FW Wild Weasels actively seek out advanced, realistic and innovative training opportunities to hone individual skills and integrate all-domain capabilities to deter and defeat against adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2023 14:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878260
|VIRIN:
|230402-F-ZB805-388
|Filename:
|DOD_109549819
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
