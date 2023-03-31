Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Wall Ceremony 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Nathan Clark 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    Every year the 145th Airlift Wing commemorates the passing of veteran members with a memorial wall ceremony. The names of the fallen are etched into the memorial and the families and friends are invited as the names of the new additions are read before current members of the wing.

    Date Taken: 04.02.2023
    Date Posted: 04.02.2023 13:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878256
    VIRIN: 230402-Z-BQ359-1001
    Filename: DOD_109549745
    Length: 00:17:20
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Wall Ceremony 2023, by MSgt Nathan Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    145th Airlift Wing
    Memorial Wall
    Memorial Wall Ceremony 2023

