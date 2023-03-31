Memorial Wall Ceremony 2023

Every year the 145th Airlift Wing commemorates the passing of veteran members with a memorial wall ceremony. The names of the fallen are etched into the memorial and the families and friends are invited as the names of the new additions are read before current members of the wing.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2023 13:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878256
|VIRIN:
|230402-Z-BQ359-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109549745
|Length:
|00:17:20
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
