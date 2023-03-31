Ark TAG Views Tornado Damage

Maj. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs, adjutant general of the Arkansas National Guard, viewed tornado damage, April 01 2023. Stubbs flew the path of the tornado in a Blackhawk helicopter to oversee the progress of Arkansas National Guard operations on the ground.
(video by Arkansas Army National Guard Spc. William De Oliveira)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2023 20:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878238
|VIRIN:
|230401-Z-XQ359-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109549272
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
