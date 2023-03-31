Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ark TAG Views Tornado Damage

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Video by Pvt. William De Oliveira 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs, adjutant general of the Arkansas National Guard, viewed tornado damage, April 01 2023. Stubbs flew the path of the tornado in a Blackhawk helicopter to oversee the progress of Arkansas National Guard operations on the ground.
    (video by Arkansas Army National Guard Spc. William De Oliveira)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.01.2023 20:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878238
    VIRIN: 230401-Z-XQ359-1001
    Filename: DOD_109549272
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 

    Maj. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs; adjutant general; Arkansas National Guard; Tornado; Natural Disaster

