    New American Series: TSgt Abdullahi

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    Introducing TSgt Mahat Abdullahi, born in Somolia and now a proud member of the Vermont Air National Guard! Our latest "New American Series" documentary highlights his journey to becoming a U.S. Citizen and the impact that service in the Guard has had on his life.

    Location: US

    Citizenship
    158th Fighter Wing
    Green Mountain Boys
    Vermont Air National Guard

