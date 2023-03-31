New American Series: TSgt Abdullahi

Introducing TSgt Mahat Abdullahi, born in Somolia and now a proud member of the Vermont Air National Guard! Our latest "New American Series" documentary highlights his journey to becoming a U.S. Citizen and the impact that service in the Guard has had on his life.
|03.31.2023
|03.31.2023 17:32
|Series
|878198
|230331-Z-FV499-350
|DOD_109547633
|00:02:33
|US
|1
|1
