Fort Carson DPTMS Director Jim Rice tell us how the lessons learned during the Black Start Exercise will help better prepare Fort Carson in the event of a future power crisis.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 15:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|878180
|VIRIN:
|230103-A-UR003-018
|Filename:
|DOD_109547350
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Carson Black Start Exercise PSA, DPTMS., by Jordyn McCulley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
