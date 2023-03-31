Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. This year the Army's theme is "Intervene. We are a Team: There is US in Trust. Can they trust in you?" USASAC's Jewell Loving, SHARP coordinator, and Chaplain Jonathan Fowler talk about the importance of everyone having an active role keeping one another safe by building a culture of trust through intervention and prevention.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 15:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878177
    VIRIN: 230331-A-IK167-002
    Filename: DOD_109547314
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hanson
    SAAPM
    USASAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT