April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. This year the Army's theme is "Intervene. We are a Team: There is US in Trust. Can they trust in you?" USASAC's Jewell Loving, SHARP coordinator, and Chaplain Jonathan Fowler talk about the importance of everyone having an active role keeping one another safe by building a culture of trust through intervention and prevention.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 15:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878177
|VIRIN:
|230331-A-IK167-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109547314
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|US
This work, 2023 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
