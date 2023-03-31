2023 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878177" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. This year the Army's theme is "Intervene. We are a Team: There is US in Trust. Can they trust in you?" USASAC's Jewell Loving, SHARP coordinator, and Chaplain Jonathan Fowler talk about the importance of everyone having an active role keeping one another safe by building a culture of trust through intervention and prevention.