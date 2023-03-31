Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The first FTU F-22s touch down at JBLE

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The first two F-22 Raptors, part of the incoming Formal Training Unit aircraft fleet, touch down at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 29, 2023. JBLE has been working hard over the last four years to prepare for the bed down of 30 additional F-22 Raptors and the establishment of the FTU. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 15:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878175
    VIRIN: 230329-F-PG418-7001
    Filename: DOD_109547245
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, The first FTU F-22s touch down at JBLE, by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-22
    F-22 Raptor
    JBLE
    1st FW
    Formal Training Unit
    FTU

