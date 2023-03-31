The first FTU F-22s touch down at JBLE

The first two F-22 Raptors, part of the incoming Formal Training Unit aircraft fleet, touch down at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 29, 2023. JBLE has been working hard over the last four years to prepare for the bed down of 30 additional F-22 Raptors and the establishment of the FTU. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 15:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878175
|VIRIN:
|230329-F-PG418-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109547245
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
