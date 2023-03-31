Fort Carson Black Start Exercise PSA Garrison Safety

Fort Carson Garrison Safety Officer, Mr. William Whitman, encourages the Fort Carson community to be safe and aware during the Black Start Power Outage Exercise April 26.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 15:05
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|878172
|VIRIN:
|230103-A-UR003-017
|Filename:
|DOD_109547186
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
