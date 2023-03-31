Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th Fighter Wing accomplishes first step in South Carolina Electronic Warfare Range initiative

    SHAW AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force 20th Fighter Wing launches the South Carolina Electronic Warfare Range (SCEWR) initiative at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb 14, 2023. SCEWR, an initiative more than a year in the making, allows 20th Fighter Wing pilots and maintainers to better train by replicating realistic Surface-to-Air Missile threats from potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 09:33
    Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US

    Shaw AFB
    FAA
    20FW
    SCEWR

