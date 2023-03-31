The U.S. Air Force 20th Fighter Wing launches the South Carolina Electronic Warfare Range (SCEWR) initiative at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb 14, 2023. SCEWR, an initiative more than a year in the making, allows 20th Fighter Wing pilots and maintainers to better train by replicating realistic Surface-to-Air Missile threats from potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 09:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878106
|VIRIN:
|230213-F-AM378-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109545996
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|SHAW AFB, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 20th Fighter Wing accomplishes first step in South Carolina Electronic Warfare Range initiative, by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
