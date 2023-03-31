20th Fighter Wing accomplishes first step in South Carolina Electronic Warfare Range initiative

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Air Force 20th Fighter Wing launches the South Carolina Electronic Warfare Range (SCEWR) initiative at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb 14, 2023. SCEWR, an initiative more than a year in the making, allows 20th Fighter Wing pilots and maintainers to better train by replicating realistic Surface-to-Air Missile threats from potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)