What's Cooking? Ep. 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878077" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

AFN and Emily Posadas from Health promotions teach how to make a quick and easy overnight oats recipes for "What's Cooking?" Wednesdays. March is National Nutrition Month and the What's Cooking? series is to help service members learn quick, simple, and nutritious meals on a budget and busy schedule.