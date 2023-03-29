What's Cooking? Ep. 2

AFN teams up with Emily Posadas from Health Promotions once again for a cooking tutorial on a one skillet meal with chicken and tomato. March is National Nutrition Month and the "What's Cooking?" Wednesday series is to teach quick, easy, and nutritious recipes for even the busiest of service members.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 02:55
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|878075
|VIRIN:
|230313-F-BE660-776
|Filename:
|DOD_109545476
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
