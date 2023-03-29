Misawa Talks; Religious Diversity

Misawa Diversity and Inclusion kicked off this year's talks with the topic of "Religious Diversity," where participants explored conversations centered around religious diversity, acceptance, and education.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 23:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878058
|VIRIN:
|230307-F-VB704-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109545191
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
