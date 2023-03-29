Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Talks; Religious Diversity

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.07.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Misawa Diversity and Inclusion kicked off this year's talks with the topic of "Religious Diversity," where participants explored conversations centered around religious diversity, acceptance, and education.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 23:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878058
    VIRIN: 230307-F-VB704-1001
    Filename: DOD_109545191
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Talks; Religious Diversity, by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Team Misawa
    Religious Diversity
    Misawa Talks
    Misawa Diversity and Inclusion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT