U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Bijon Willis and Jada Hendrix, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load team members, share their thoughts on Women's History Month. Women’s History Month celebrates women’s contributions to history, culture, and society and is observed annually in March.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 22:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878054
|VIRIN:
|230306-F-VB704-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109545146
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Breaking Barriers: Airman 1st Class Bijon Willis and Airman 1st Class Jada Hendrix, by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT