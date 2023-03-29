USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) Virtual Ship Tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara's (LCS 32) commanding officer, Cmdr. Brian Sparks, executive officer, Cmdr. Paul Richardson, and Command Senior Chief Rose Thibodeaux and their crew take the viewer on a virtual ship tour of the mission bay, hangar bay, flight deck, fo'c'stle, bridge, and galley. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.