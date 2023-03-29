Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) Virtual Ship Tour

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vance Hand 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara's (LCS 32) commanding officer, Cmdr. Brian Sparks, executive officer, Cmdr. Paul Richardson, and Command Senior Chief Rose Thibodeaux and their crew take the viewer on a virtual ship tour of the mission bay, hangar bay, flight deck, fo'c'stle, bridge, and galley. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 23:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878041
    VIRIN: 230330-N-ZS023-325
    Filename: DOD_109545078
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: CA, US
    Hometown: CLINTON, OH, US
    Hometown: EMPORIA, VA, US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Hometown: LAFAYETTE, LA, US
    Hometown: VALDOSTA, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) Virtual Ship Tour, by PO2 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Base San Diego
    LCS
    Santa Barbara

