Frozen Warriors; Inside the Army's Cold Weather Training in Guerrier Nordique

In the far reaches of Resolute, Canada, military personnel from the U.S and Canada have come together for a joint cold weather exercise called Guerrier Nordique. This exercise is designed to test the tactical skills and endurance of military personnel as they work together in extreme winter conditions in the high Arctic.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 17:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878018
|VIRIN:
|230320-Z-FV499-790
|Filename:
|DOD_109544671
|Length:
|00:08:00
|Location:
|RESOLUTE BAY, NU, CA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT