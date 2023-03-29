Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Frozen Warriors; Inside the Army's Cold Weather Training in Guerrier Nordique

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RESOLUTE BAY, NU, CANADA

    03.20.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    In the far reaches of Resolute, Canada, military personnel from the U.S and Canada have come together for a joint cold weather exercise called Guerrier Nordique. This exercise is designed to test the tactical skills and endurance of military personnel as they work together in extreme winter conditions in the high Arctic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 17:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878018
    VIRIN: 230320-Z-FV499-790
    Filename: DOD_109544671
    Length: 00:08:00
    Location: RESOLUTE BAY, NU, CA 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vermont National Guard
    Polar Bear
    High Arctic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT