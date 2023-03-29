Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Rap w/Patricia Littlejohn, DLA Energy

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Meet a DLA Star! Patricia Littlejohn, DLA Energy, shares her inspirational story on the DLA Rap. Pat believes everyone deserves a seat at the table and challenges are opportunities to help you grow. Watch and learn from this humble leader. #DLARap #DLA Energy

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 16:22
    Location: US

    This work, DLA Rap w/Patricia Littlejohn, DLA Energy, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

