    Coast Guard Cutter Waesche offloads narcotics worth $166 million

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Brahm 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Waesche is scheduled to offload approximately 6,325 pounds of cocaine and more than 13,220 pounds of marijuana, worth more than $166 million, seized from the drug transit zones of the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 16:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877990
    VIRIN: 230329-G-EK967-046
    Filename: DOD_109544279
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Waesche offloads narcotics worth $166 million, by PO1 Richard Brahm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    CGC Waesche

