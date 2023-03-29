The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Waesche is scheduled to offload approximately 6,325 pounds of cocaine and more than 13,220 pounds of marijuana, worth more than $166 million, seized from the drug transit zones of the Eastern Pacific Ocean.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 16:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877990
|VIRIN:
|230329-G-EK967-046
|Filename:
|DOD_109544279
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Waesche offloads narcotics worth $166 million, by PO1 Richard Brahm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT