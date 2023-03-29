First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits WPAFB b-roll package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll package of First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden visiting with Wright-Patt Airmen and their families as part of the Joining Forces initiative, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, on March 29, 2023. Joining Forces is an effort to support those who serve in the military along with veterans, caregivers and survivors. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)