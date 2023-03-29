The 374th Airlift Wing will kick off its annual observance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) with the ongoing theme, “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” in April 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 19:29
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|877879
|VIRIN:
|230328-F-PM645-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109542078
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, April is Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Month, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT