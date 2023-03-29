Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    April is Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Month

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.28.2023

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 374th Airlift Wing will kick off its annual observance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) with the ongoing theme, “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” in April 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 19:29
    Category: Commercials
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    Yokota
    Report
    Prevent
    Advocate
    SAAPM
    Step Forward

