The Fort Carson ACS Volunteer Service Corps needs your help. Network, volunteer or just pay it forward. For more information contact the Fort Carson Army Community Service at (719) 526-4590. Volunteer today!
We need you on the team.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 16:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877871
|VIRIN:
|230103-A-UR003-016
|Filename:
|DOD_109541863
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Carson ACS Volunteer Recruitment 2023, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
