    Fort Carson ACS Volunteer Recruitment 2023

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Video by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Carson ACS Volunteer Service Corps needs your help. Network, volunteer or just pay it forward. For more information contact the Fort Carson Army Community Service at (719) 526-4590. Volunteer today!
    We need you on the team.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877871
    VIRIN: 230103-A-UR003-016
    Filename: DOD_109541863
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort Carson ACS Volunteer Recruitment 2023, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACS Army Volunteer Corps.

