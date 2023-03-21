Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.03.2023

    Video by Cpl. Jessica Massi and Lance Cpl. Thomas Sheng

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Firefighters with Marine Corps Installations Pacific Fire and Emergency Services extinguish fire from a simulated aircraft during the Bilateral Aircraft Mishap Exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 9, 2023.This training tasked all participants with extinguishing an aircraft fire, retrieving all simulated casualties, and treating any injuries to bolster response plans for aircraft mishaps. U.S. Forces Japan and the Okinawa Defense Bureau coordinated the exercise with Provost Marshal’s Office, the Camp Hansen Camp Guard, MCIPAC, Fire and Emergency Services, surrounding area local fire departments, district police departments, and the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jessi Massi)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 01:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877480
    VIRIN: 230203-M-EF433-261
    Filename: DOD_109532753
    Length: 00:06:59
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, B-Roll of Bilateral Aircraft Mishap Exercise, by Cpl Jessica Massi and LCpl Thomas Sheng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Hansen
    PMO
    Bilateral
    Aircraft Mishap
    MCIPAC F&ES

