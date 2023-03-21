B-Roll of Bilateral Aircraft Mishap Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/877480" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Firefighters with Marine Corps Installations Pacific Fire and Emergency Services extinguish fire from a simulated aircraft during the Bilateral Aircraft Mishap Exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 9, 2023.This training tasked all participants with extinguishing an aircraft fire, retrieving all simulated casualties, and treating any injuries to bolster response plans for aircraft mishaps. U.S. Forces Japan and the Okinawa Defense Bureau coordinated the exercise with Provost Marshal’s Office, the Camp Hansen Camp Guard, MCIPAC, Fire and Emergency Services, surrounding area local fire departments, district police departments, and the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jessi Massi)