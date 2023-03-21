Misawa Salmon Release

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hundreds of American and Japanese families gathered at the Oirase River for the Annual Baby Salmon Release at Shimoda Salmon Park on March 18, 2023 .The annual event is a local effort to help encourage awareness and appreciation for the environment in a fun way while promoting Japanese-American relations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)