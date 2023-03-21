Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Salmon Release

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Hundreds of American and Japanese families gathered at the Oirase River for the Annual Baby Salmon Release at Shimoda Salmon Park on March 18, 2023 .The annual event is a local effort to help encourage awareness and appreciation for the environment in a fun way while promoting Japanese-American relations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 02:23
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 877362
    VIRIN: 230318-F-MK545-1001
    Filename: DOD_109529248
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: US

    Misawa
    William Rodriguez
    Salmon Release
    Oirase River

