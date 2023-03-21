USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) DPIA in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SAN DIEGO (March 23, 2023) - The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) changed its homeport from Bremerton to San Diego after completing an 18-month docking planned incremental availability in Bremerton, Wash., during which the ship received extensive restorations and upgrades to support the F-35C Lightning II, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, and CMV-22B Osprey, as well as future platforms such as the MQ-25 Stingray unmanned aircraft system. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Demitrius Williams)