USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) DPIA in Review

SAN DIEGO (March 23, 2023) - The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) changed its homeport from Bremerton to San Diego after completing an 18-month docking planned incremental availability in Bremerton, Wash., during which the ship received extensive restorations and upgrades to support the F-35C Lightning II, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, and CMV-22B Osprey, as well as future platforms such as the MQ-25 Stingray unmanned aircraft system. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Demitrius Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 19:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877328
|VIRIN:
|230323-N-OR809-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109528865
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
