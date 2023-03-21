Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) DPIA in Review

    03.23.2023

    Video by Seaman Caleb Foote, Petty Officer 3rd Class Juan Ruiz-Lazcano, Petty Officer 3rd Class Eduardo Torres and Petty Officer 3rd Class Demitrius Williams

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (March 23, 2023) - The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) changed its homeport from Bremerton to San Diego after completing an 18-month docking planned incremental availability in Bremerton, Wash., during which the ship received extensive restorations and upgrades to support the F-35C Lightning II, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, and CMV-22B Osprey, as well as future platforms such as the MQ-25 Stingray unmanned aircraft system. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Demitrius Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 19:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877328
    VIRIN: 230323-N-OR809-1001
    Filename: DOD_109528865
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: CA, US

