2023 Preseason Motorcycle Kickoff Intro

Major General Jeannie Leavitt, Department of the Air Force Chief of Safety and David Brandt, Motorcycle Safety Program Manager introduce the 2023 Preseason Motorcycle Kickoff. The focus is designed to build awareness and personal accountability of riding a motorcycle, and the hazards associated with riding. To encourage airman guardian riders to be committed to train, be prepared, and equipped for every ride.