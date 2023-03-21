Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Preseason Motorcycle Kickoff Intro

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Sanders 

    Air Force Safety Center Public Affairs

    Major General Jeannie Leavitt, Department of the Air Force Chief of Safety and David Brandt, Motorcycle Safety Program Manager introduce the 2023 Preseason Motorcycle Kickoff. The focus is designed to build awareness and personal accountability of riding a motorcycle, and the hazards associated with riding. To encourage airman guardian riders to be committed to train, be prepared, and equipped for every ride.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 17:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 877322
    VIRIN: 230322-F-KK936-436
    Filename: DOD_109528741
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    TAGS

    Motorcycles
    PPE
    DAFRider
    Preseason Motorcycle Kickoff

