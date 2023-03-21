U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division host a memorial service for the 20th anniversary of the battle of An-Nasiriyah on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 23, 2023. During this service, Marines, Sailors, veterans, and guests in attendance came together to remember those who had fallen during the vicious battle of An-Nasiriyah. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 19:04
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|877319
|VIRIN:
|230323-M-RK793-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109528659
|Length:
|00:04:54
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th Anniversary of the Battle of An-Nasiriyah Memorial Service, by SSgt Brandon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT