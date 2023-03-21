20th Anniversary of the Battle of An-Nasiriyah Memorial Service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division host a memorial service for the 20th anniversary of the battle of An-Nasiriyah on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 23, 2023. During this service, Marines, Sailors, veterans, and guests in attendance came together to remember those who had fallen during the vicious battle of An-Nasiriyah. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Thomas)