Properly Assess Risk

Al "Dr. Love" Jones talks about the importance of properly assessing risk and asking for assistance.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 11:09
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|877274
|VIRIN:
|230322-Z-VP339-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109527533
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
