    Properly Assess Risk

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Sanders 

    Air Force Safety Center Public Affairs

    Al "Dr. Love" Jones talks about the importance of properly assessing risk and asking for assistance.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 11:09
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 877274
    VIRIN: 230322-Z-VP339-1001
    Filename: DOD_109527533
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Properly Assess Risk, by SSgt Ryan Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    combat
    safety
    Risk
    Security Forces
    EOD
    combative

