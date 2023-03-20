Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Business Opportunities Open House

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Video by Orville Collins 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District hosted a Business Opportunities Open House March 8 in Rosemead, California. The open house is a signature event for the LA District, for both small and large businesses. It allows direct dialogue with senior leaders, project managers and those looking to do business with the Corps and the federal government. About 285 people attended the event, which emphasizes discussion, networking, and building and strengthening business relationships.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.21.2023 19:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877119
    VIRIN: 230321-A-CM245-0127
    Filename: DOD_109524183
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    USACE
    United States Army Corps of Engineers
    Los Angeles District
    SPD
    South Pacific Division
    SPL

