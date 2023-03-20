video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/877119" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District hosted a Business Opportunities Open House March 8 in Rosemead, California. The open house is a signature event for the LA District, for both small and large businesses. It allows direct dialogue with senior leaders, project managers and those looking to do business with the Corps and the federal government. About 285 people attended the event, which emphasizes discussion, networking, and building and strengthening business relationships.