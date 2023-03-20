The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District hosted a Business Opportunities Open House March 8 in Rosemead, California. The open house is a signature event for the LA District, for both small and large businesses. It allows direct dialogue with senior leaders, project managers and those looking to do business with the Corps and the federal government. About 285 people attended the event, which emphasizes discussion, networking, and building and strengthening business relationships.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2023 19:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877119
|VIRIN:
|230321-A-CM245-0127
|Filename:
|DOD_109524183
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Business Opportunities Open House, by Orville Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
