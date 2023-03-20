Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Demo team flying in home skies

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel "RaZZ" Larson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies in preparation for the upcoming Airshow, Airpower over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 17, 2023. Airpower over Hampton Roads will be the first airshow at JBLE in over four years and will be hosting multiple world class flyers from May 6-7, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.21.2023 12:15
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    Air show
    F-22
    Air power
    JBLE
    1st FW
    F-22 Demo Team

