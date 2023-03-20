F-22 Demo team flying in home skies

U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel "RaZZ" Larson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies in preparation for the upcoming Airshow, Airpower over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Mar. 17, 2023. Airpower over Hampton Roads will be the first airshow at JBLE in over four years and will be hosting multiple world class flyers from May 6-7, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2023 12:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877070
|VIRIN:
|230317-F-PG418-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109522937
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
