Caribbean Urban Warrior demolition Range

U.S. Marines with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division, and Dutch Marines with Marine Squadron Carib, Netherlands Marine Corps, practice breaching scenarios during Exercise Caribbean Urban Warrior on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 13, 2023. Exercise Caribbean Urban Warrior is a bilateral training evolution designed to increase global interoperability between 2d Marine Division and Marine Squadron Carib. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd)
