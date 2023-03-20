Caribbean Urban Warrior Sniper Range

U.S. Marines with 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, and Dutch Marines with Marine Squadron Carib, Netherlands Marine Corps, conduct a sniper range during Exercise Caribbean Urban Warrior on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 13, 2023.The exercise is a bilateral training evolution designed to increase global interoperability between 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, and Marine Squadron Carib. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2023 12:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877043
|VIRIN:
|230316-M-IA046-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109522573
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
2d MarDiv
2d Recon
Caribbean Urban Warrior
