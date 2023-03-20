Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Caribbean Urban Warrior Sniper Range

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, and Dutch Marines with Marine Squadron Carib, Netherlands Marine Corps, conduct a sniper range during Exercise Caribbean Urban Warrior on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 13, 2023.The exercise is a bilateral training evolution designed to increase global interoperability between 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, and Marine Squadron Carib. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.21.2023 12:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877043
    VIRIN: 230316-M-IA046-1001
    Filename: DOD_109522573
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    2d MarDiv

    2d Recon

    Caribbean Urban Warrior

    Allied partner

