A B-roll package of the U.S. Air Force 36th Airlift Squadron, Japan Air Self-Defense Force 2nd Tactical Group, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade conducted bilateral airborne operations at remote islands in Kagoshima Prefecture, March 3. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2023 02:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876923
|VIRIN:
|230320-F-PM645-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109519673
|Length:
|00:05:55
|Location:
|KAGOSHIMA, JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Iron Fist 23: USAF and JGSDF conduct island seizure training, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT