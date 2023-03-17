Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Fist 23: USAF and JGSDF conduct island seizure training

    KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    03.03.2023

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A B-roll package of the U.S. Air Force 36th Airlift Squadron, Japan Air Self-Defense Force 2nd Tactical Group, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade conducted bilateral airborne operations at remote islands in Kagoshima Prefecture, March 3. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 02:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: KAGOSHIMA, JP

    Islands
    USAF
    Iron Fist
    Iron Fist 23

