Guided by the “One Team, One Mission” mantra, the multi-district and multi-disciplinary Santa Fe Ditch Project Delivery Team showcased exemplary mission execution, stakeholder focus, teamwork and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Business Process in support of Disaster principles.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 14:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|876720
|VIRIN:
|230316-A-RP542-855
|Filename:
|DOD_109514593
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|WHARTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE multi-verse converges on Texas town to complete first phase of flood risk mitigation project, by Edward Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE multi-verse converges on Texas town to complete first phase of flood risk mitigation project
Army Corps of Engineers
LEAVE A COMMENT