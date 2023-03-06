Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE multi-verse converges on Texas town to complete first phase of flood risk mitigation project

    WHARTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Video by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    Guided by the “One Team, One Mission” mantra, the multi-district and multi-disciplinary Santa Fe Ditch Project Delivery Team showcased exemplary mission execution, stakeholder focus, teamwork and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Business Process in support of Disaster principles.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 14:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 876720
    VIRIN: 230316-A-RP542-855
    Filename: DOD_109514593
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: WHARTON, TX, US 

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Galveston District
    Southwestern Division
    Fort Worth District
    SWD
    Lewisville Lake

