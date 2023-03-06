U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division reduces risk by delivering Hurricane Harvey Supplemental Projects in the Dallas metro area

The Southwestern Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, continues steady progress in delivering projects under its $5 billion Hurricane Harvey Supplemental Program. As part of the division’s program, 40 regional projects were identified and divided into short-term and long-term portfolios funded by the 2018 Bi-Partisan Budget Act. Three Fort Worth District projects are in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area and will enhance resilience and flood risk management for Dallas residents and businesses. These Trinity River basin projects include construction on Lewisville Lake dam and spillway, along with flood risk management and ecosystem restoration in the Dallas Floodway and Dallas Floodway Extension.
