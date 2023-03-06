Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What's Cooking? Ep. 1

    GERMANY

    03.06.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isabella Ortega 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    A1C Jessica Heaney aka "DJ Genie" partners up with Emily Posadas from Health Promotions to kick off the "What's Cooking?" series with this pilot episode of a Mediterranean-Inspired Sheet Pan Veggies recipe. March is National Nutrition Month so Posadas is here to teach four easy, budget friendly, and tasty meals that any service member could make.

    Location: DE

    Food
    Cooking
    Health Promotions
    National Nutrition Month
    AFN Spangdahlem
    A1C Isabella Ortega

