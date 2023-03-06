A1C Jessica Heaney aka "DJ Genie" partners up with Emily Posadas from Health Promotions to kick off the "What's Cooking?" series with this pilot episode of a Mediterranean-Inspired Sheet Pan Veggies recipe. March is National Nutrition Month so Posadas is here to teach four easy, budget friendly, and tasty meals that any service member could make.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 08:59
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|876681
|VIRIN:
|230306-F-BE660-187
|Filename:
|DOD_109513914
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What's Cooking? Ep. 1, by A1C Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
